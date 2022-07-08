comscore University of Hawaii president receives positive annual evaluation | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
University of Hawaii president receives positive annual evaluation

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:57 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2021 <strong>David Lassner: </strong> <em>He will continue to lead the 10-campus system along with challenges posed by COVID-19, Mauna Kea and the new UH strategic plan </em>

University of Hawaii President David Lassner received a mostly positive annual performance evaluation from the UH Board of Regents on Thursday, giving him the green light to continue leading the 10-campus system through challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, changes on Mauna Kea, development of a new university strategic plan and more. Read more

