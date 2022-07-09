comscore 3 top officials at Bishop Museum placed on leave amid internal probe | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
3 top officials at Bishop Museum placed on leave amid internal probe

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2019 Bishop Museum president and CEO Melanie Ide in the Hawaiian Hall. Ide said she resign after being placed on leave over workplace concerns from employees.

    Bishop Museum president and CEO Melanie Ide in the Hawaiian Hall. Ide said she resign after being placed on leave over workplace concerns from employees.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2004 Exterior view of Bishop Museum’s Polynesian Hall and Hawaiian Hall.

    Exterior view of Bishop Museum’s Polynesian Hall and Hawaiian Hall.

Bishop Museum President and CEO Melanie Ide said she will be resigning after she and two other officials were placed on leave and banned from the museum over alleged workplace concerns. Read more

