Gov. David Ige orders flags at half-staff in honor of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:48 a.m.
  STAR-ADVERTISER / 2016 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe spoke with Pearl Harbor survivor Everrett Hyland at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on Dec. 27, 2016.

    STAR-ADVERTISER / 2016

    Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe spoke with Pearl Harbor survivor Everrett Hyland at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on Dec. 27, 2016.

  DENNIS ODA / 2016 Then-Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, left, and then-President Barack Obama met inside the Arizona Memorial to make a floral offering to those killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor.

    DENNIS ODA / 2016

    Then-Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, left, and then-President Barack Obama met inside the Arizona Memorial to make a floral offering to those killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor.

  COURTESY GOV. DAVID IGE Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe holds an ukulele presented by Gov. David Ige, center, during a visit to Hawaii on Dec. 26, 2016.

    COURTESY GOV. DAVID IGE

    Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe holds an ukulele presented by Gov. David Ige, center, during a visit to Hawaii on Dec. 26, 2016.

Gov. David Ige ordered U.S. and Hawaii flags at the state Capitol and other state buildings to fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset Sunday in memory of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated Friday while giving a campaign speech. Read more

