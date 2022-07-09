comscore Hawaii Tourism Authority executive’s resignation adds to departures | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii Tourism Authority executive’s resignation adds to departures

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:47 a.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO Keith Regan

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Keith Regan

The Hawaii Tourism Authority on Friday announced a high-ranking personnel departure that, along with other recent departures, could exacerbate its procurement challenges. Read more

Previous Story
Fewer visitors intend to return to Hawaii within 5 years, survey finds

Scroll Up