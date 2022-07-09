comscore Militia group awaits court response after arrests of members in Kunia | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Militia group awaits court response after arrests of members in Kunia

  • By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:47 a.m.

Nine arrests were made on the Kunia property where a group called Occupied Forces Hawaii Army remained, despite being told to vacate June 13. Read more

