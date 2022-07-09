Ships to set sail for RIMPAC maneuvers
- By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 12:47 a.m.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
RIMPAC, the biennial multinational exercise, began June 29 and runs through Aug. 4 with more than 25,000 personnel participating. The aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln was laden with jets.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
A Sikorsky SH-60 Seahawk helicopter with its rotors pulled back sat Thursday on the flight deck of the amphibious fighting ship USS Essex.
