Ships to set sail for RIMPAC maneuvers | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Ships to set sail for RIMPAC maneuvers

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:47 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM RIMPAC, the biennial multinational exercise, began June 29 and runs through Aug. 4 with more than 25,000 personnel participating. The aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln was laden with jets.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM A Sikorsky SH-60 Seahawk helicopter with its rotors pulled back sat Thursday on the flight deck of the amphibious fighting ship USS Essex.

RIMPAC 2022 is the largest iteration of what has become the largest recurring naval exercise in the world. Twenty-six countries are participating in this year’s exercise, which is hosted by the U.S. Navy’s Hawaii-based Pacific Fleet. Read more

