comscore Witnesses sought after dog found with its throat slit in Waikiki | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Witnesses sought after dog found with its throat slit in Waikiki

  • By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:47 a.m.

CrimeStoppers and Honolulu police are seeking witnesses in connection with a felony animal cruelty case involving a dog found dead with a slit throat in Waikiki. Read more

Previous Story
Fewer visitors intend to return to Hawaii within 5 years, survey finds

Scroll Up