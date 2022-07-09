comscore University of Hawaii signs men’s basketball coach Eran Ganot to 3-year extension | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
University of Hawaii signs men’s basketball coach Eran Ganot to 3-year extension

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:48 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii head coach Eran Ganot talked to guard Junior Madut during a game against Cal State Fullerton on Feb. 12 at the Stan Sheriff Center. The Rainbow Warriors went 17-11 last season.

    Hawaii head coach Eran Ganot talked to guard Junior Madut during a game against Cal State Fullerton on Feb. 12 at the Stan Sheriff Center. The Rainbow Warriors went 17-11 last season.

Ganot reached an agreement on a three-year contract extension that will run through the 2025-26 season. If he fulfills those terms, his 11th season — the so-called steel anniversary — will boost him to second behind Riley Wallace in coaching longevity in the program’s all-intercollegiate history. Read more

