K-Drama: Ah-reum faces accusations on ‘Dearest Lady’

This week’s synopses

“Dearest Lady”

Episodes 41-42

6:40 p.m. today

Byung-ki attends Ah-jung’s meeting with Kang-mi. Kang-mi can’t help but get upset when seeing Byung-ki. Ah-reum is accused of trying to sell Heung-gia’s design.

Episodes 43-44

7:45 p.m. today

Ah-reum pleads her case with Heung-gia. Mal-sook tries to persuade Bok-nam that she’s the best thing for Gyu-chan. Ah-reum informs Kang-ho that she will not see him on a personal level. Young-kwang tells Gyu-chan that he will marry Ah-reum. Heung-gia is afraid Kang-ho will grow attached to Ah-reum.

“Why Her”

Episode 7

6:45 p.m. Monday

Hong Seok Pal is the prime suspect in the murder of Park So Young. However, he dies under mysterious circumstances, leaving behind a voice recording file of his conversation with Oh Soo Jae, leading to her arrest. Choi Tae Kook takes advantage of her absence to get Joo Wan to retrieve what Soo Jae stole.

Episode 8

6:50 p.m. Tuesday

Oh Soo Jae lands in jail. Chairman Choi uses Soo Jae’s vacancy to get his hands on everything. Legal Clinic members try their utmost to prove Soo Jae’s innocence. Yoon Sang turns on his family to get proof from the TK Law Firm. He and Gong Chan embark on a dangerous mission.

“You Are Too Much”

Episode 29

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

Gyongsu reveals himself as Jina’s son at Jina’s press announcement of her wedding. Haedang can’t bear to see Gyongsu knowing Jina is responsible for Haesu’s death. Hyunjoon pledges to take revenge on Jina.

Episode 30

7:45 p.m. Thursday

Haedang is introduced to Sunghwan’s family as Hyunjoon’s bride to be. Hyunjoon tells all he will never marry Yoonhee. Gyongja asks Haedang to bring Hyunjoon to the wedding.

“Kim Suro, the Iron King”

Episode 23

7:50 p.m. Friday

Suro tries to raise an army to aid Yiginashi, but Sundo and Deukson oppose him. Yiginashi constructs a defense at Hogugwan. Yiginashi dispatches Dochi to gather supplies, but Talhae and Shingui Ghan installed a roadblock. Ahyo sets out to keep an eye on Talhae. Suro tries to get supplies to Yiginashi.

Episode 24

7:50 p.m. Saturday

Suro succeeds in supplying food for Yiginashi’s army. Suro asks Yiginashi to return to Guya, but he refuses. Suro uses people from the village of Jangseo to trap Shingui Ghan and his army. Ahyo is captured by Suro. This enrages Chacha­woong and he warns of calamity if Ahyo is not released.

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.