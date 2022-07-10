comscore Jim Beloff’s new book provides illustrated history of modern ukulele | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features | On the Scene

Jim Beloff’s new book provides illustrated history of modern ukulele

  • By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:37 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM Jim Beloff, 66, recounts his experiences in a new book, “UKEtopia!: Adventures in the Ukulele World,” an extensively illustrated history of the modern ukulele.

    Jim Beloff, 66, recounts his experiences in a new book, “UKEtopia!: Adventures in the Ukulele World,” an extensively illustrated history of the modern ukulele.

One day early in 1992, Jim Beloff found a Martin tenor ukulele at the Rose Bowl Flea Market in Pasadena, Calif. The find changed his life forever. Read more

