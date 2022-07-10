Jim Beloff’s new book provides illustrated history of modern ukulele
- By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:37 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM
Jim Beloff, 66, recounts his experiences in a new book, “UKEtopia!: Adventures in the Ukulele World,” an extensively illustrated history of the modern ukulele.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree