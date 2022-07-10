Monk seal mom returns to Waikiki for 14th birth

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
MARK LADAO / MLADAO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Brothers Everest, 6, and Elias, 4, get a better view of the Hawaiian monk seals at Kaimana Beach. The brothers’ mother Kristin Esteban and grandmother Lisa Uyehara lift them up to see the seals from behind fencing on the beach.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
A newborn Hawaiian monk seal pup boops its mother, Rocky, on Saturday at Kaimana Beach in Waikiki. The pup was born early Saturday.
MARK LADAO / MLADAO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Visitors at Kaimana Beach watch Hawaiian monk seal Rocky and her newborn pup resting on the Diamond Head end of the beach. Kaiwi, another adult seal, can be seen resting closer to the fenced area.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
A newborn Hawaiian monk seal pup explored Kaimana Beach on Saturday.