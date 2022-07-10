Na Keiki O Ka Mo‘i defends home waters
- By Kyle Galdeira Special to the Star-Advertiser
Today
- Updated 12:27 a.m.
JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
The men of Na Keiki O Ka Moi trail behind Manu O Ke Kai, back, in the men’s freshman event during the Na Keiki O Ka Moi Hui Waa regatta on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Maili Beach.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Crews paddled off the starting line for the men’s and women’s senior events during the Na Keiki O Ka Moi Hui Waa regatta on Saturday at Maili Beach.
