Tita Ahuna is the only Hawaii athlete to win state, national titles as both a volleyball player and coach
A natural athlete, Tita Ahuna played multiple sports growing up. She eventually excelled in volleyball as a player and a coach. Ahuna is now a co-athletic director at Punahou.
Tita Ahuna held up the NCAA women’s volleyball trophy after leading the Wahine to the 1987 title.
Reydan “Tita” Ahuna, left, and Suzanne Eagye helped lead the Rainbow Wahine volleyball to the NCAA championship in 1987, the most recent of the program’s four national titles.
Tita Ahuna won two NCAA Division II titles while coaching at Hawaii Pacific.
