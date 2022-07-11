comscore Off the News: Honolulu’s airport looking better | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Honolulu’s airport looking better

  • Today
  • Updated 12:31 a.m.

It’s welcome news that the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu will receive $10 million in federal funding for upgrades to its runways, lighting and drainage. Read more

Previous Story
Column: Fortify Hawaii’s strained child welfare system, now

Scroll Up