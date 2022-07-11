Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Honolulu’s airport looking better Today Updated 12:31 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! It’s welcome news that the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu will receive $10 million in federal funding for upgrades to its runways, lighting and drainage. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. It’s welcome news that the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu will receive $10 million in federal funding for upgrades to its runways, lighting and drainage. It’s also laudable that airport officials were able to bring in the competitive grant funding, drawn from $1 billion going to airport upgrades nationwide. The funding comes from President Joe Biden’s $1.2 trillion federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Package. With other upgrades complete, including a new rental car facility, opened Dec. 1, and the Mauka Concourse, opened Aug. 27, the need to spruce up older elements of the airport is clearly apparent. Previous Story Column: Fortify Hawaii’s strained child welfare system, now