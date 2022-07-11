Off the News: Honolulu’s airport looking better

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It’s welcome news that the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu will receive $10 million in federal funding for upgrades to its runways, lighting and drainage. It’s also laudable that airport officials were able to bring in the competitive grant funding, drawn from $1 billion going to airport upgrades nationwide. The funding comes from President Joe Biden’s $1.2 trillion federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Package.

With other upgrades complete, including a new rental car facility, opened Dec. 1, and the Mauka Concourse, opened Aug. 27, the need to spruce up older elements of the airport is clearly apparent.