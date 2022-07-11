Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Navy worried about wrong leak Today Updated 12:42 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Despite all the promises from top brass that the defueling of the Red Hill fuel storage facility would be handled in a transparent fashion, the Navy’s reaction to just-leaked images of last year’s spill indicate it’s learned the wrong lessons from its mistakes. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Despite all the promises from top brass that the defueling of the Red Hill fuel storage facility would be handled in a transparent fashion, the Navy’s reaction to just-leaked images of last year’s spill indicate it’s learned the wrong lessons from its mistakes. Videos and photos of fuel gushing from a pipe got out, and now officials are trying to find out who leaked them. Bottom line: The Navy should have been more worried about the fuel leaks — and should have disclosed the evidence on its own. Previous Story Column: Fortify Hawaii’s strained child welfare system, now