Off the News: Navy worried about wrong leak

Despite all the promises from top brass that the defueling of the Red Hill fuel storage facility would be handled in a transparent fashion, the Navy’s reaction to just-leaked images of last year’s spill indicate it’s learned the wrong lessons from its mistakes.

Videos and photos of fuel gushing from a pipe got out, and now officials are trying to find out who leaked them. Bottom line: The Navy should have been more worried about the fuel leaks — and should have disclosed the evidence on its own.