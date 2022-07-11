comscore Off the News: Navy worried about wrong leak | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Navy worried about wrong leak

  • Today
  • Updated 12:42 a.m.

Despite all the promises from top brass that the defueling of the Red Hill fuel storage facility would be handled in a transparent fashion, the Navy’s reaction to just-leaked images of last year’s spill indicate it’s learned the wrong lessons from its mistakes. Read more

Previous Story
Column: Fortify Hawaii’s strained child welfare system, now

Scroll Up