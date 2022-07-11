Hawaii ranchers celebrate paniolo culture through rodeos
- By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:23 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY PF BENTLEY
Jimmy Duvauchelle:
He is founder of the Molokai Paniolo Heritage Festival
-
COURTESY PF BENTLEY
Jimmy Duvauchelle, left, does team roping with his son, Peter Keliihoomalu Jr.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree