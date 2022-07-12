comscore Off the News: A welcome deal for hotel workers | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: A welcome deal for hotel workers

A lot of people were relieved to hear of the tentative agreement on a two-year contract between the hotel workers union and the Hilton Hawaiian Village. Labor disputes are never a good look for a tourism industry well on the road to recovery but still nervous about the bumpy economy. Read more

