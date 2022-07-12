Editorial | Off the News Off the News: A welcome deal for hotel workers Today Updated 7 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! A lot of people were relieved to hear of the tentative agreement on a two-year contract between the hotel workers union and the Hilton Hawaiian Village. Labor disputes are never a good look for a tourism industry well on the road to recovery but still nervous about the bumpy economy. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. A lot of people were relieved to hear of the tentative agreement on a two-year contract between the hotel workers union and the Hilton Hawaiian Village. Labor disputes are never a good look for a tourism industry well on the road to recovery but still nervous about the bumpy economy. More Unite Here Local 5 members will have more work hours, which is a help. Also relieved, no doubt, are future tourists, likely to benefit from the resumption of daily room cleaning. Let’s hope the pact is ratified. Previous Story Editorial: No good excuse for failing to vote