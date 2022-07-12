Off the News: Controversy at Bishop Museum

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It’s unfortunate, to say the least, to see the Bishop Museum embroiled in controversy involving its top leaders.

CEO Melanie Ide, vice president Wesley “Kaiwi” Yoon and general counsel Barron Oda have been placed on administrative leave by the museum’s board of directors, and for now, banned from the museum over alleged workplace concerns raised by employees.

An internal probe is underway — and the public has a right to hear details of the problems. Though the museum is a nonprofit, it is getting $17.5 million in state funds for the coming year, including $7.5 million for operations and $10 million for deferred maintenance and other facilities projects.