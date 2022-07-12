Hawaiian Airlines ends its service to Orlando

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaiian Airlines this fall will end direct service to Orlando, Fla., a route that it had launched in the earlier days of the pandemic before some of its traditional markets had not returned. Read more

Hawaiian Airlines this fall will end direct service to Orlando, Fla., a route that it had launched in the earlier days of the pandemic before some of its traditional markets had not returned.

Hawaiian Airlines spokesperson Tara Shimooka said: “We have made the decision to suspend our Orlando service after more than a year of serving the Central Florida market. This is a result of re-aligning our network to better meet strong demand in North America and resurgence of international travel.

“We are grateful for the support from the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority and the residents of Central Florida who warmly welcomed us.”

Shimooka said Hawaiian’s last departure from Orlando is scheduled for Sept. 7 with the final return flight set for Sept. 8. Guests booked on Hawaiian’s Orlando flights beyond these dates will receive full refunds, she said.

The Orlando flight, which Hawaiian added in March 2021, was a notable addition to its network because it marked the first scheduled nonstop flight between Florida and Hawaii. The flight built on Hawaiian’s service to the U.S. East, including Boston and New York, and was its first entry into the Southeast.