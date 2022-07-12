comscore Hawaiian Airlines ends its service to Orlando | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaiian Airlines ends its service to Orlando

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:26 p.m.

Hawaiian Airlines this fall will end direct service to Orlando, Fla., a route that it had launched in the earlier days of the pandemic before some of its traditional markets had not returned. Read more

Open City Council races see many newcomers seeking office

