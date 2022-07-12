comscore Restaurants could soon start to use city sidewalks again for outdoor dining | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Restaurants could soon start to use city sidewalks again for outdoor dining

  By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
  Today
  • Updated 1 a.m.
  Kailua residents Kristian Hill, center, and Kelly Davis with dog Nui shared a laugh Friday in the outdoor dining area at Lanikai Brewing. The Honolulu City Council unanimously passed Bill 27 — a measure that allows outdoor dining on public spaces — with help from Lanikai Brewing owner Steve Haumschild, and other restaurateurs. Outdoor dining was temporarily allowed by the city during the COVID-19 pandemic, but that ended in March.

  Lanikai Brewing owner Steve Haumschild.

Restaurants may soon be able to use public sidewalks for outdoor seating under a new pilot program that was approved unanimously last week by the Honolulu City Council.

