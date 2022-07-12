comscore RIMPAC highlights Coast Guard’s growing importance in the Pacific | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

RIMPAC highlights Coast Guard’s growing importance in the Pacific

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:30 p.m.
  • KEVIN KNODELL / STAR-ADVERTISER Ensign Matthew Pindell, weapons officer aboard the Coast Guard’s Legend Class National Security Cutter CGC Midgett gives a tour of the vessel to media covering RIMPAC.

    KEVIN KNODELL / STAR-ADVERTISER

    Ensign Matthew Pindell, weapons officer aboard the Coast Guard’s Legend Class National Security Cutter CGC Midgett gives a tour of the vessel to media covering RIMPAC.

As Navy ships from around the world begin sailing out of Pearl Harbor for the biennial exercise Rim of the Pacific, members of the Coast Guard’s Sector Honolulu are prepping for their own contributions to the war game exercise. Read more

Previous Story
Open City Council races see many newcomers seeking office

Scroll Up