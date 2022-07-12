Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – July 12, 2022 Today Updated 10:03 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Calendar Today No local sporting events scheduled Wednesday No local sporting events scheduled Golf 65th Waialae Women’s Invitational Monday At Waialae Country Club Round 1 Results Overall Low Gross 1. Alison Takamiya 71 Low Net 1. Sandie Choe 67 Championship Flight Low Gross 1. Alison Takamiya 71 2. Carolyn Barnett 76 Low Net 1. Kyong Omura 70 2. Carolyn Barnett 71 A Flight Low Gross 1. Pisi Togiai 80 2. Tanya Watumull 86 Low Net 1. Tanya Watumull 73 2. Pisi Togiai 74 B Flight Low Gross 1. Sandie Choe 86 T2. Judy Tonda 90 T2. Susie Macke 90 Low Net 1. Sandie Choe 67 2. Judy Tonda 72 C Flight Low Gross 1. Carolyn Vos Strache 92 2. Catherine de Leon 93 Low Net T1. Catherine de Leon 72 T1. Carolyn Vos Strache 72 D Flight Low Gross T1. Shin Ja Lee 93 T1. Kristina Li 93 Low Net 1. Shin Ja Lee 69 2. Kristina Li 70 Previous Story Rare season-opening road trip tops Wahine schedule Next Story Television and radio – July 12, 2022