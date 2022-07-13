comscore Off the News: Convictions for brutal prison attack | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Convictions for brutal prison attack

  • Today
  • Updated 7:25 p.m.

It was a three-week federal trial, but three hours was all it took for a jury to find three ex-prison guards guilty in a brutal 2015 beating of an inmate in state custody. A video of the two-minute assault showed just how brutal. Read more

