Off the News: Convictions for brutal prison attack

It was a three-week federal trial, but three hours was all it took for a jury to find three ex-prison guards guilty in a brutal 2015 beating of an inmate in state custody. A video of the two-minute assault showed just how brutal.

Jason Tagaloa, 31, Craig Pinkney, 38, and Jonathan Taum, 50, were convicted Friday for violating Chawn Kaili’s constitutional rights when they attacked him in the Hawaii Community Correctional Center recreational yard, then tried to cover up the assault. They will be sentenced later this year. Another ex-guard, Jordan DeMattos, had earlier pleaded guilty.