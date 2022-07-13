Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Convictions for brutal prison attack Today Updated 7:25 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! It was a three-week federal trial, but three hours was all it took for a jury to find three ex-prison guards guilty in a brutal 2015 beating of an inmate in state custody. A video of the two-minute assault showed just how brutal. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. It was a three-week federal trial, but three hours was all it took for a jury to find three ex-prison guards guilty in a brutal 2015 beating of an inmate in state custody. A video of the two-minute assault showed just how brutal. Jason Tagaloa, 31, Craig Pinkney, 38, and Jonathan Taum, 50, were convicted Friday for violating Chawn Kaili’s constitutional rights when they attacked him in the Hawaii Community Correctional Center recreational yard, then tried to cover up the assault. They will be sentenced later this year. Another ex-guard, Jordan DeMattos, had earlier pleaded guilty. Previous Story Off the News: A welcome deal for hotel workers