Off the News: New planes for Mokulele

One would think an island state would have this matter of island-hopping handled by now, but for its remote corners, that’s not so. So Mokulele Airlines’ addition of two 28-seat Saab 340B Plus aircraft is meaningful especially to Molokai and Lanai; Mokulele is the only airline serving both.

The Saab is the largest plane for Southern Airways Express, the commuter airline that owns Mokulele, which also has its eye on the new seaglider technology development. That would be another welcome connection.