comscore Off the News: New planes for Mokulele | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: New planes for Mokulele

  • Today
  • Updated 7:31 p.m.

One would think an island state would have this matter of island-hopping handled by now, but for its remote corners, that’s not so. So Mokulele Airlines’ addition of two 28-seat Saab 340B Plus aircraft is meaningful especially to Molokai and Lanai; Mokulele is the only airline serving both. Read more

Off the News: A welcome deal for hotel workers

