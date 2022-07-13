comscore Editorial: Masks, boosters needed for BA.5 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Masks, boosters needed for BA.5

  • Today
  • Updated 7:24 p.m.

Signs of renewed life abound, as if all is back to pre-2020 normal, before COVID-19 struck: Fewer masks are being seen in public, congestion has returned to roadways, and people are socializing at every turn. Read more

Previous Story
Letters: Bishop Museum board should clean up its act; Hawaii must continue to market to tourists; Multiple energy sources needed for public safety

Scroll Up