A bright, light and effortless casserole

  • By New York Times
  • Today
  • Updated 12:19 a.m.
  • NEW YORK TIMES PHOTO

This one-dish dinner is indeed a casserole — but it’s bright and light, and nearly effortless. Toss canned artichokes with capers, garlic and chicken stock, pour over chicken breasts and broccoli florets, then let the oven do the work. Read more

