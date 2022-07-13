A fried feast

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

National Fried Chicken Day was technically July 6, but there are so many fried chicken sandwiches around town that it’s totally fine to celebrate all year long. Read more

Chubbies Burgers

Chubbies Burgers — which recently relocated to Kaimuki — offers two fried chicken sammies. The regular ($9.75) features buttermilk fried chicken, garlic-miso mayo, iceberg and pickles. If you want to add some heat to your meal, order the spicy chicken ($10.50), which comprises buttermilk fried chicken, Nashville hot sauce, chipotle mayo, iceberg and pickles.

Pro tip: Upgrade your order by adding the business’s signature crinkle cut fries ($2.40 small, $4.80 regular). Or, if you want fancier fries, get the bacon fries ($7.49) or Chub fries ($6.49).

Chubbies Burgers

1145C 12th Ave., Honolulu

808-291-7867

chubbiesburgers.com

Instagram: @chubbieshawaii

Queensbreak Waikiki

The chicken sandwich ($25) is a newer addition to the menu at this Waikiki eatery. It features house-fried chicken, cabbage pepper slaw, dill pickles and chipotle aioli between soft, toasted brioche buns.

“The chicken breast is marinated in buttermilk and herbs overnight,” explains Nuno Alves, executive chef of Queensbreak Waikiki. “It’s coated in seasoned flour and fried to order. It’s topped with cabbage seasoned in champagne dressing, scallions and smoked chipotle aioli.”

This sammie is served with the restaurant’s addictive fries.

Queensbreak Waikiki

Waikiki Beach Marriott Resort & Spa

2552 Kalakaua Ave., Honolulu

808-922-6611

queensbreak.com

Instagram: @queensbreakwaikiki

Soul Chicken

This Kalihi biz is known for its chicken wings — available in flavors ranging from shoyu and honey to wasabi mayo and sweet and spicy — but Soul Chicken also offers crispy and spicy chicken sandwiches ($10.95 combo, $6.50 sandwich only).

Both feature crispy, golden-brown chicken thighs, coleslaw and housemade yangnyeom sauce.

Soul Chicken

1095 Dillingham Blvd., Honolulu

808-800-6599

Instagram: @soulchickenhawaii

EARL Kakaako

EARL Kakaako’s fried chicken sandwiches aren’t on the eatery’s regular menu, but they pop up now and then as specials.

For those looking for a no-fuss, no-frills sandwich, get the Country Style ($10), which features golden-brown, country-style fried chicken with dill sauce and pickles. If you enjoy a slight spice, get the Firebird ($11), which comprises Nashville-style hot chicken, pimento cheese, spicy mayo, charred jalapeños and pickles.

EARL Kakaako

400 Keawe St. Ste. 103, Honolulu

808-744-3370

earlhawaii.com

Instagram: @earlkakaako