comscore Gnocchi with a smoky flair | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave

Gnocchi with a smoky flair

  • By New York Times
  • Today
  • Updated 2:16 p.m.
  • NEW YORK TIMES PHOTO

When fresh bell peppers, tomatoes and canned chipotles roast in plenty of olive oil, they become a sweet, smoky and spicy sauce. Use it to glaze gnocchi that have simultaneously crisped in their own pan and dinner is ready without much attention from you. Read more

