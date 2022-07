Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Multiple restaurants are opening while others are introducing new dishes and experiences to their lineup. Here are a few worth mentioning:

Sommelier supper club

Margotto Hawaii (514 Piikoi St.) just announced the start of “Chuck’s Supper Club,” a monthly series of dinners that features the eatery’s truffle-centric menu with wine pairings curated by master sommelier Chuck Furuya. These dinners will be on the third or fourth Monday of each month. The first dinner on July 18 will include dishes like beluga caviar monaka, Kona kampachi tartare and wagyu sirloin, which will be paired with Old World wines. Call 808-592-8500 or visit margotto-hawaii.com.

Massive plate lunches

Str‘Eats of Aloha recently moved into its new storefront (111 Sand Island Access Road). The local business is featuring its bestselling items, like the Town & Country ($20) — a massive plate lunch with rice, teri beef, charsiu fried noodles and two pieces of shrimp katsu — and grilled guava chicken ($13). Soon, the eatery will start doing specials like Malasada Mondays.

Call 808-763-6275 or follow the biz on Instagram (@streats_of_aloha).

Flowing noodles

Shingen Hawaii (2334 S. King St.) is offering a Nagashi Somen “Flowing Noodles” experience for a limited time. In this eating style of somen, you catch and eat somen noodles from cold, running water. This is a typical summer feature in Japan and the eatery is featuring it for a limited time. The experience costs $200 for a group of up to six people and includes all-you-can-eat somen noodles and one drink set (one alcoholic beverage per person). Shingen’s a la carte menu is also available.

Call 808-926-0255 or visit shingenhawaii.com.

