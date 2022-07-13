‘Marvel’-ous menu items

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In honor of the long-awaited premiere of Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder, Consolidated Theatres is launching an exclusive menu, available through July 17. Read more

In honor of the long-awaited premiere of Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder, Consolidated Theatres is launching an exclusive menu, available through July 17.

Enjoy these exclusive menu items at select locations:

• Stormbreaker Burger ($12): Bacon cheeseburger with chipotle crème. Available at Consolidated Theatres at Kahala Mall, Consolidated Mililani with Titan Luxe and Olino by Consolidated Theatres with Titan Luxe

• Mighty Mac and Cheese Bites: 12 pieces of fried mac and cheese, served with a side of marinara sauce. Available at Consolidated Mililani with Titan Luxe, Olino by Consolidated Theatres with Titan Luxe and Consolidated Ward with Titan Luxe

• A Worthy Dessert: Brownie a la mode with “Mjolnir” on top. Available at all Consolidated Theatres locations

• I’ll Have Another!: This cocktail features Baileys Irish Cream liqueur, vodka, Kahlua coffee liqueur and milk. Available at Consolidated Mililani with Titan Luxe and Olino by Consolidated Theatres with Titan Luxe

• Jane’s Bananas Foster: This cocktail comprises light rum, RumChata liqueur, milk, cinnamon and banana. Available at Consolidated Mililani with Titan Luxe and Olino by Consolidated Theatres with Titan Luxe

To learn more, visit consolidatedtheatres.com.

One-stop shop for ono grindz

Foodies, unite — there’s a new market on the west side. Ono Grindz and Makeke Market is open 9 a.m.-1 p.m. every Sunday at the lawn at Kapolei Commons (4450 Kapolei Pkwy.).

This foodie farmers market is free and features vendors with drinks, food and crafts, along with food trucks.

“We are trying to establish a market on the westside so that visitors can stay out here to experience a foodie farmers’ market,” says Anna Lau-Parish, market co-founder. “There are many small entrepreneurs who live on the westside, so this gives them the opportunity to stay closer to home to run their small business.”

The website is updated every week with new vendors. Visit onogrindzandmakeke.com to learn more.