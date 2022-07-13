comscore Spirit of the samurai | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave | Mixing Things Up

Spirit of the samurai

  • By Alicia Yamachika
  • Today
  • Updated 2:13 p.m.
  • PHOTO BY ALICIA YAMACHIKA

Since Father’s Day and National Martini Day both fell on the same day last month, I think it was only appropriate to celebrate our nation’s independence with a cocktail that has been equally as misunderstood as my teenage self once felt. Read more

Previous Story
Gobble this up

Scroll Up