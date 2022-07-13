comscore This cake is light and moist | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave

This cake is light and moist

  • By New York Times
  • Today
  • Updated 2:19 p.m.
  • NEW YORK TIMES PHOTO

I love a clandestine soda in the preparation of food, a flash of carbonation where the French might use wine, or brandy. It may be transgressive to say so, but I’m hardly alone, for all those who cringe at the thought. Read more

Previous Story
Hot and new
Next Story
Gobble this up

Scroll Up