Central Pacific Bank launches ‘Change for Charity’ campaign

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Central Pacific Bank is launching the state’s first-ever “Change for Charity” campaign, which will raise money for Hawaii Foodbank to help fight hunger, as well as address a statewide coin shortage. All of the money received will be donated to Hawaii Foodbank. The CPB Foundation said it will match the community contributions with an additional donation of up to $5,000. Read more

Central Pacific Bank is launching the state’s first-ever “Change for Charity” campaign, which will raise money for Hawaii Foodbank to help fight hunger, as well as address a statewide coin shortage. All of the money received will be donated to Hawaii Foodbank. The CPB Foundation said it will match the community contributions with an additional donation of up to $5,000.

The “Change for Charity” campaign runs through Aug. 12. People are encouraged to go through their home, car, couch and anywhere else where coins might be found and bring them to any Central Pacific Bank location and drop them off with a CPB teller. Noncustomer donations also will be accepted. All American coins, including pennies, nickels, dimes and quarters, are accepted. Loose change is preferred; however, rolled coins will be accepted. Customers can receive a donation receipt.

For more information, go to the “Change for Charity” web page on cpb.bank.