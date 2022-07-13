comscore Central Pacific Bank launches ‘Change for Charity’ campaign | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Central Pacific Bank launches ‘Change for Charity’ campaign

  By Star-Advertiser staff and news services
  • Today
  • Updated 12:22 a.m.

Central Pacific Bank is launching the state’s first-ever “Change for Charity” campaign, which will raise money for Hawaii Foodbank to help fight hunger, as well as address a statewide coin shortage. All of the money received will be donated to Hawaii Foodbank. The CPB Foundation said it will match the community contributions with an additional donation of up to $5,000. Read more

