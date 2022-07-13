Gov. David Ige vetoes 28 bills from original list of 30
- By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:25 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
COURTESY OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR
Gov. David Ige discussed the bills he signed and vetoed during a news conference Tuesday at the state Capitol.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree