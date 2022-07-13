comscore Gov. David Ige vetoes 28 bills from original list of 30 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Gov. David Ige vetoes 28 bills from original list of 30

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:25 a.m.
  • COURTESY OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR Gov. David Ige discussed the bills he signed and vetoed during a news conference Tuesday at the state Capitol.

    COURTESY OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR

Gov. David Ige on Tuesday sent legislative leaders a list of 28 bills — from the original 30 on his June 27 “intent to veto” list — including one aimed at reforming Hawaii’s foster care system that Ige called unconstitutional. Read more

