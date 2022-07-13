comscore Indoor masking optional at Hawaii public schools starting Aug. 1 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Indoor masking optional at Hawaii public schools starting Aug. 1

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
    Hawaii Department of Health and Hawaii Department of Education released updated guidance for Hawaii's public schools, making indoor masking optional beginning Aug. 1.

    Beginning Aug. 1, indoor masking will become optional in the state’s public schools. Then-interim state schools Superintendent Keith Hayashi sits with Kaneohe Elementary students during a school visit.

Indoor masking will become optional in Hawaii’s 257 regular public schools effective Aug. 1 — a change eliciting praise from people who feel masking harms students, and criticism from other parents and some doctors who predict an increased risk of COVID-19 for children and school employees. Read more

