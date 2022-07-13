Indoor masking optional at Hawaii public schools starting Aug. 1
By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 10:43 p.m.
Hawaii Department of Health and Hawaii Department of Education released updated guidance for Hawaii's public schools, making indoor masking optional beginning Aug. 1.
Beginning Aug. 1, indoor masking will become optional in the state’s public schools. Then-interim state schools Superintendent Keith Hayashi sits with Kaneohe Elementary students during a school visit.