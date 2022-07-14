comscore Niu Valley man, 20, gets life in prison for attempted murder in Kahala Beach stabbing | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Niu Valley man, 20, gets life in prison for attempted murder in Kahala Beach stabbing

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:13 am
  • LEILA FUJIMORI / LFUJIMORI@STARADVERTISER.COM Erik Willis, 19, in a white T-shirt, stands with his attorney, Eric Seitz, as Circuit Judge Kevin Souza sentences him this morning to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

    LEILA FUJIMORI / LFUJIMORI@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Erik Willis, 19, in a white T-shirt, stands with his attorney, Eric Seitz, as Circuit Judge Kevin Souza sentences him this morning to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

  • HONOLULU POLICE DEPARTMENT Erik Willis

    HONOLULU POLICE DEPARTMENT

    Erik Willis

  • JAMM AQUINO / 2020 Erik B. Willis appears in Honolulu District Court in 2020.

    JAMM AQUINO / 2020

    Erik B. Willis appears in Honolulu District Court in 2020.

A Circuit Court judge sentenced Erik Willis, the 20-year-old Niu Valley man convicted of attempted murder in the 2020 stabbing of a 17-year-old girl on Kahala Beach, to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Judge Kevin Souza also ordered Willis to pay $83,689.82 in restitution to the state’s MedQuest Division to cover the victim’s medical bills.

A jury found Willis guilty on April 7 of second-degree attempted murder in the apparently random attack of Melia Kalahiki. She was alone on the beach and testified she did not know Willis.

She sustained 15 stab wounds that kept her in the hospital for three weeks, Deputy Prosecutor Lawrence Sousie said.

Seitz said he would file an appeal. He also requested the judge exclude and redact from the presentencing report the attached police report, which contains evidence that was suppressed by the court.

The judge ordered that the police report attached to the July 1 presentencing report be stricken, so that a parole board or anyone else would not use that evidence.

The evidence of Kalahiki’s blood found on a shoe taken from the home was not allowed into evidence because the search by police of Willis’ home was warrantless.

Seitz, in a declaration he made on Nov. 16, 2020, said that police entered Willis’ grandparents’ home without a warrant.

Comments (26)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Fed board member opens door to 1-point hike if demand rises
Next Story
Stocks fall as JPMorgan warning helps send banks lower

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up