Kokua Realty has appointed Jesse C. Miller as managing director overseeing all operations of Kokua Realty LLC (brokerage/property management) and Kokua Real Estate Serv­ices LLC (maintenance, landscaping and janitorial services). Miller has 15 years of real estate experience across diverse asset classes with a focus on finance, property operations and strategic innovation. Most recently he was instrumental to the expansion of its property portfolio in the Pacific Northwest for global real estate firm Greystar.

Goodsill Anderson Quinn &Stifel congratulates Paul B. Shimomoto for being elected president of the Hawaii Captive Insurance Council for 2022. Prior to his election as president, Shimomoto has served the council as a director, officer, chair of its marketing committee and as its government and industry liaison. He also has been a frequent speaker at HCIC’s annual educational forum and its roadshow events.

