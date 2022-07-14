comscore Permits to carry guns in public will not be automatically granted | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Permits to carry guns in public will not be automatically granted

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:59 p.m.

Permits to carry concealed or openly displayed firearms will not be automatically granted in Hawaii following a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling as county police departments craft policies for processing applications from gun owners following an opinion by the state Department of the Attorney General. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii GOP gubernatorial candidates debate ahead of primary election

Scroll Up