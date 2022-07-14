Philippines’ participation in RIMPAC highlights Hawaii ties
By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:18 p.m.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Pilot Elvan Antonio stood with his helicopter aboard the Philippine navy’s BRP Antonio Luna during RIMPAC open-ship day Saturday at Pearl Harbor.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
The Philippine navy frigate BRP Antonio Luna, top, is one of RIMPAC’s 38 participants. An open-ship day was held Saturday with tours and public visits of the foreign and United States ships with its crew members at Pearl Harbor.
U.S. Navy
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
SC Edwin Jacala, left, and Lt. Cmdr. Jefferson Estrella showed visitors the bridge of the guided-missile frigate BRP Antonio Luna from the Philippines during open-ship day Saturday.