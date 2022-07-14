comscore Philippines’ participation in RIMPAC highlights Hawaii ties | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Philippines’ participation in RIMPAC highlights Hawaii ties

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Pilot Elvan Antonio stood with his helicopter aboard the Philippine navy’s BRP Antonio Luna during RIMPAC open-ship day Saturday at Pearl Harbor.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM The Philippine navy frigate BRP Antonio Luna, top, is one of RIMPAC’s 38 participants. An open-ship day was held Saturday with tours and public visits of the foreign and United States ships with its crew members at Pearl Harbor.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM SC Edwin Jacala, left, and Lt. Cmdr. Jefferson Estrella showed visitors the bridge of the guided-missile frigate BRP Antonio Luna from the Philippines during open-ship day Saturday.

The Philippine navy’s newest ship is participating in the biennial Exercise Rim of the Pacific off Hawaii. The guided-missile frigate BRP Antonio Luna, commissioned in March 2021, departed Pearl Harbor Tuesday as one of the 38 ships participating this year in the world’s largest recurring naval war game. Read more

