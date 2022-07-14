Mountain West football realignment takes longtime rivals off UH’s schedule

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Beginning with the 2023 season, the 12-team Mountain West, of which UH is a football-only member, will scrap the format of two six-team divisions and have just one division through 2025. Read more

The University of Hawaii football team will have three annual rivalries interrupted under the Mountain West’s new scheduling rotation.

Beginning with the 2023 season, the 12-team Mountain West, of which UH is a football-only member, will scrap the format of two six-team divisions and have just one division through 2025. Instead of Mountain and West division winners meeting in the title game, the championship will match the two teams with the highest winning percentages.

The new format means UH will not face three current West members in each season of that three-year span. UH will not play Fresno State in 2023, ending a 31-year streak. The schools will resume the rivalry in 2024. The UH-San Jose State rivalry will pause in 2024 after 11 seasons. And Hawaii will not face Nevada in 2025 after playing each other for 24 years in a row.

UH will play San Diego State and UNLV all three seasons.

The new format appears to be timed to the end of the Mountain West’s television contracts with Fox Sports and CBS Sports.

The schedule is subject to alteration if the league’s composition changes.

UH’S LEAGUE SCHEDULE

2023

Home: Air Force, Colorado State, San Diego State, San Jose State

Away: Nevada, New Mexico, UNLV, Wyoming

2024

Home: Boise State, Nevada, New Mexico, UNLV

Away: Air Force, Fresno State, San Diego State, Utah State

2025

Home: Fresno State, San Diego State, Utah State, Wyoming

Away: Boise State, Colorado State, San Jose State, UNLV