Off the News: Going slow on gun-carry permits

The applications are pouring in, but those wishing to carry a gun in public in Hawaii are on hold, for now. Counties are scrambling to revise their permit rules in light of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in a New York gun-carry case, and no public-carry licenses will be granted until that’s done.

Bottom line: No permits will be automatically granted, state and county officials said. Current rules will continue to apply, except an applicant for a concealed-carry license no longer must show that there is an “exceptional case” justification. For open-carry, need must still be shown.