Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Going slow on gun-carry permits

  Today
  Updated 6:19 p.m.

The applications are pouring in, but those wishing to carry a gun in public in Hawaii are on hold, for now. Counties are scrambling to revise their permit rules in light of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in a New York gun-carry case, and no public-carry licenses will be granted until that’s done. Read more

