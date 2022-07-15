Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Going slow on gun-carry permits Today Updated 6:19 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The applications are pouring in, but those wishing to carry a gun in public in Hawaii are on hold, for now. Counties are scrambling to revise their permit rules in light of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in a New York gun-carry case, and no public-carry licenses will be granted until that’s done. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The applications are pouring in, but those wishing to carry a gun in public in Hawaii are on hold, for now. Counties are scrambling to revise their permit rules in light of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in a New York gun-carry case, and no public-carry licenses will be granted until that’s done. Bottom line: No permits will be automatically granted, state and county officials said. Current rules will continue to apply, except an applicant for a concealed-carry license no longer must show that there is an “exceptional case” justification. For open-carry, need must still be shown. Previous Story Column: Crisis of leadership, opportunity for aloha at Bishop Museum