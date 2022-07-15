Off the News: Register your HOLO card, or else

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Holders of the new HOLO cards for city transit fares, heads up: You need to register the card at www.holocard.net or by calling 808-768-4656 — ideally, right now. Read more

Holders of the new HOLO cards for city transit fares, heads up: You need to register the card at www.holocard.net or by calling 808-768-4656 — ideally, right now.

Or at least you should try. There are up to 100 of these cards sent out that have a manufacturer defect that prevents online registration; these unregistered cards won’t be accepted after tonight, and will need to be replaced.

This is rather late notice. And don’t they call these things “smart cards”? Clearly, the way this has all played out was not too smart.