Editorial: Invest in repairing corrections system | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Invest in repairing corrections system

  • Today
  • Updated 6:17 p.m.

Gov. David Ige has signed a bill authorizing a split in the state Department of Public Safety (DPS), creating a new, Hawaii-wide policing agency that brings state law enforcement personnel under the administration of a Department of Law Enforcement (DLE). Read more

