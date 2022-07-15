comscore City Rental and Utility Relief to be extended by $31 million | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

City Rental and Utility Relief to be extended by $31 million

  • By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:41 p.m.

The city is extending the Rental and Utility Relief Program by using $31 million of federal COVID-19 relief funds in hopes of providing more assistance to Oahu renters. Read more

