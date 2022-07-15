comscore Facts of the Matter: Induction chargers, stoves rely on magnetic power | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Facts of the Matter | Hawaii News

Facts of the Matter: Induction chargers, stoves rely on magnetic power

  • By Richard Brill, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Charging a cellphone on an induction pad seems like magic, and in a way it is. Induction is a feature of electromagnetism that Michael Faraday stated in 1831, now known as Faraday’s law. It is the basis for much of modern electrical and electronic technology. Read more

Previous Story
Philippines’ participation in RIMPAC highlights Hawaii ties

Scroll Up