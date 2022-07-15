comscore Hawaii hospitals participate in RIMPAC disaster drills | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii hospitals participate in RIMPAC disaster drills

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:51 p.m.
  • KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force works in the joint Tactical Operations Center at the Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief camp on Ford Island.

    The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force works in the joint Tactical Operations Center at the Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief camp on Ford Island.

As part of this year’s iteration of the biennial Exercise Rim of the Pacific, local hospitals are teaming up with the military to practice responding to a large-scale humanitarian disaster. Read more

Philippines’ participation in RIMPAC highlights Hawaii ties

