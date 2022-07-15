comscore Niu Valley man gets life in prison for attempted murder | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Niu Valley man gets life in prison for attempted murder

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:49 p.m.
    COURTESY PHOTO / 2020

    Erik Willis

A Circuit Court judge Thursday sentenced a 20- year-old Niu Valley man to life in prison with the possibility of parole for the 2020 stabbing of a 17-year-old girl on Kahala Beach. Read more

