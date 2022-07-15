Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – July 15, 2022 Today Updated 10:13 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Calendar Today No local sporting events scheduled SATURDAY PADDLING ‘Na Ohana O Na Hui Wa‘a: Windward Kai Regatta, 8 a.m. at Kailua Beach Park. Bulletin Board Kalani High School The Kalani High School’s athletic department is looking for a varsity girls basketball coach. This position will be responsible for all aspects of the basketball program, including the JV level. Some duties include teaching/coaching basketball techniques and administrative duties such as staffing, monitoring grades and developing character. Minimum requirements: Previous coaching experience, high school level preferred, NFHS Fundamentals of Coaching Certified, conducts self ethically and professionally, handles administrative responsibilities appropriately and effectively, and communicates effectively with all role groups. If interested, submit a resume to the Kalani athletic department by July 28. Candidates who pass the initial review will be contacted for an interview. Email to: gvancantfort@kalanihs.org Mail to: Kalani High School Attn: Athletics Director 4680 Kalanianaole Highway Honolulu, Hawaii 96821 Previous Story Television and radio – July 15, 2022