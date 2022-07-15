Scoreboard – July 15, 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Calendar

Today

No local sporting events scheduled

SATURDAY

PADDLING

‘Na Ohana O Na Hui Wa‘a: Windward Kai Regatta, 8 a.m. at Kailua Beach Park.

Bulletin Board

Kalani High School

The Kalani High School’s athletic department is looking for a varsity girls basketball coach.

This position will be responsible for all aspects of the basketball program, including the JV level. Some duties include teaching/coaching basketball techniques and administrative duties such as staffing, monitoring grades and developing character.

Minimum requirements: Previous coaching experience, high school level preferred, NFHS Fundamentals of Coaching Certified, conducts self ethically and professionally, handles administrative responsibilities appropriately and effectively, and communicates effectively with all role groups.

If interested, submit a resume to the Kalani athletic department by July 28. Candidates who pass the initial review will be contacted for an interview.

Email to: gvancantfort@kalanihs.org

Mail to:

Kalani High School

Attn: Athletics Director

4680 Kalanianaole Highway

Honolulu, Hawaii 96821