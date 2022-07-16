$14M project at Punchbowl cemetery creating more space
By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:42 a.m.
Workers continued working Friday on the three-level columbarium at the National Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl. The cemetery is getting $14 million for improvements and added space for over 3,400 urns.
Curb and pavement work was being done as part of new improvements at the National Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl.
Project manager Dean Van Doorn looked Friday toward the work in progress for a new three-level columbarium at the National Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl.