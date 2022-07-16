comscore $14M project at Punchbowl cemetery creating more space | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

$14M project at Punchbowl cemetery creating more space

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:42 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Workers continued working Friday on the three-level columbarium at the National Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl. The cemetery is getting $14 million for improvements and added space for over 3,400 urns.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Curb and pavement work was being done as part of new improvements at the National Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Project manager Dean Van Doorn looked Friday toward the work in progress for a new three-level columbarium at the National Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl.

Among those buried at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific are World War I veteran-­turned-war reporter Ernie Pyle; Hawaii astronaut Ellison Onizuka, who died when the space shuttle Challenger exploded Jan. 28, 1986; and Medal of Honor recipient U.S. Sen. Daniel Inouye. Read more

