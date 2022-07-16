comscore 988 hotline offers help during mental health, substance use crises | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

988 hotline offers help during mental health, substance use crises

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:42 a.m.

Individuals with an 808 area code phone number can now dial 988 to connect with the Hawaii CARES crisis line for mental and emotional health support and substance abuse recovery. Read more

