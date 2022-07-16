988 hotline offers help during mental health, substance use crises

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii today is adopting the national 988 line for direct access to mental health and substance use crisis resources, according to the state Department of Health.

Individuals with an 808 area code phone number can now dial 988 to connect with the Hawaii CARES crisis line for mental and emotional health support and substance abuse recovery. Those calling from other area codes will be connected to a crisis center in another state.

Hawaii CARES, which is administered by DOH with support from CARE Hawaii and Aloha United Way, provides free and confidential support 24/7 to people in mental health or substance use-related distress. Locally trained and qualified clinical and crisis call center staff provide supportive counseling and screening for urgent needs and offer referrals to behavioral health resources, according to a news release.

DOH’s wraparound serv­ices also can connect CARES callers and others with crisis mobile outreach services and other services.

“The 988 launch reflects a nationwide commitment to prioritizing mental health and increasing access to resources,” said DOH Deputy Director of Behavioral Health Marian Tsuji in the news release. “In Hawaii, 988 adds to the ways that people can reach the CARES Crisis Line. Our staff will continue to connect people across Hawaii with mental health and substance use recovery resources.”

Hawaii CARES is part of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, a network of over 200 independent crisis centers equipped to help people in mental health-­related distress or experiencing a suicidal crisis. In 2021, Hawaii CARES received 101,151 calls, the release said.

Congress in 2020 designated 988 as the new three-digit dialing code that will route callers to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline to improve access to mental health care.

Hawaii CARES can still be reached by calling 808-832-3100 or 800-753-6879, or by using the online chat function at suicideprevention lifeline.org/chat.